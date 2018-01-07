Betty Boyd Harrison Secrest, 87, of Vanceburg, passed away Sunday morning, January 7, 2018, at her home.
She was born to Boyd and Beulah Harrison in Tollesboro on September 13, 1930.
Survivors include her children, Dane Secrest and Jill O’Cull, both of Vanceburg; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne “Zeke” Secrest, and a grandson, Jazz Austin Secrest.
A private service will be at the convenience of the family.
Friends may visit from Noon until 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 11, 2018, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg.