Betty Schouster

Betty Rickett Schouster, 85, of Vanceburg, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
She was born at Covington on November 14, 1936, a daughter of the late Louis and Evellyn Bell. Betty enjoyed fishing and bingo, but most of all her family. She was of the Christian Baptist faith.
Survivors include four sons, Charlie (Dana) Rickett, Bruce (Shari) Rickett, James (Sonjia) Rickett, and Lee (Marie) Rickett; five daughters, Barbara (Don) Stratton, Betty Jo (Reese) Rickett, Imogene (Arnold) Rickett, Kristy Dickison, and Jamie (Richard) Rickett; a special daughter, Emma Logan; 26 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Earnest Rickett; her second husband, Russell Schouster; and five children, Patricia Rickett, Eddie Rickett, Teddy Ray Rickett, Tracy Scott Rickett, and Brenda Joyce Rickett.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, July 25, 2022, at Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore with Rev. Raymond Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in Crystal Dawn Cemetery at Quincy.
Friends may call at the funeral home from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Sunday, July 24, 2022, and from 11:00 a.m. until the service hour Monday.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.robersonfuneral.com.