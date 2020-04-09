Betty Ripato, 79, of Tollesboro, gently and peacefully entered the loving embrace of her Lord and Savior Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at 9:55 in the evening.
Betty was the daughter of the late Wilford and Ruby Fuller of Fleming County. She was born on February 16, 1941, at Glen Springs and was raised at Dalesburg in Fleming County.
She is survived by two children, Mark (Kim) Ripato and Jennifer (Jim) Meadows; four grandchildren, Matthew (Jill) Meadows, Amanda (Josh) Hawkins, Colton Ripato and Cody Ripato; and 4 four great-grandchildren, Mollie Meadows, Miles Meadows, Clara Hawkins and Callie Hawkins.
Betty is also survived by three siblings, Ruth Caskey (Lloyd Jr.) of Mayslick; Harold (Ann) Fuller of Dalesburg; and Mary Maude (Max) Gilkerson of Dalesburg. She was preceded in death by two siblings, William (Billie Jean) Fuller; Brenda (Brink) Fuller.
She graduated from Fleming County High School in 1959. Then, in her early 20s, Betty and her new husband Elmer (Rip) moved to Tollesboro where she remained a life-long resident.
Over the years, she held a variety of jobs including employment by Ready Mix Concrete in Maysville, Judge Boone Dummitt’s office in Lewis County, the Independent Warehouse in Maysville and Independent Reality. She retired, after serving 20 years as the Property Valuation Administrator in Lewis County. Her popularity in that role was confirmed by being reelected to serve for four consecutive terms. While in that capacity, Betty served in a number of leadership roles at both the county and state levels.
She and Rip were life-long entrepreneurs. They owned Rip’s Farm Supply and Rip’s Farm Center for a number of years. Betty also owned Betty’s Car Wash for 15 years. In addition to these roles, they were life-long farmers until Rip’s passing in 1991. She loved agriculture and the community it served, proven not only by her continuing to farm after the passing of her husband, but the expansion of the operation.
She was a member of St. Mary’s Eastern Star Chapter 504 from Concord, Tollesboro Red Hatters, and Tollesboro Christian Church. She enthusiastically and passionately supported all of these organizations along with the Tollesboro Lions Club.
Betty left a long legacy of hospitality and service to the community and to the state of Kentucky. She was a vibrant person full of energy, vitality and enthusiasm who loved her family, friends and community with all her heart. She’ll always be remembered by those who knew her best for her love of shoes, shopping, travel and her endless desire “to go” anywhere, anytime and at the drop of a hat. She will be missed immensely. But, we all know she is celebrating with the Lord today and we are confident she has heard the words, “Well done, my good and faithful servant.”
Due to COVID-19 requirements set forth by Governor Andy Beshear, a private graveside service will be held Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Hillcrest Garden of Memories in Mason County with Bro. Johnny Byard and Bro. Lane Wagoner officiating. We will celebrate her life together with a memorial service at the appropriate time. As Governor Andy Beshear says, “We’ll get through this… we’ll get through this together.”
Pallbearers will be Matthew Meadows, Colton Ripato, Cody Ripato, Harold Fuller, Junior Caskey, Josh Hawkins and Jim Meadows. Max Gilkerson will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Service is caring for all arrangements for Mrs. Betty Lou Fuller Ripato.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Widows Fund and/or the Hunt for the Gospel Ministry at Tollesboro Christian Church, 3684 W. KY 10, Tollesboro, KY 41189.