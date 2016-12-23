Betty G. Porter, 87, of Vanceburg, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2016, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Betty was born in Lewis County on December 25, 1928, to the late Cecil and Wanda Knapp Wilson. Betty worked for US Shoe Corporation in Vanceburg for 35 years and was a homemaker. She loved her children and adored her grandchildren. Betty was a member of Clarksburg Christian Church. She loved making quilts and enjoyed gardening at her home. She also loved to cook for her family.
Survivors include two daughters, Doris (Dean) Switzer of Vanceburg and Sue (Elbert) Switzer of Clarksville, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Missy Redden of Columbus, Ohio, Crystal Roberts of Frankfort, Deana Mills and Josh Switzer, both of Clarksville, Tennessee; six great-grandchildren, Cooper Redden, Jade Roberts, Kayson Roberts, Braeden Mills, Abby Mills and Caroline Switzer; one sister, Ruth Graham of Montgomery, Alabama; and one brother, Douglas (Jewell) Wilson of Vanceburg.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Porter; a daughter, Shirley Hamilton; nine brothers, Clarence Wilson, George Wilson, Henry Wilson, Jacob Wilson, Edgar Wilson, Willard Wilson, Arthur Wilson, Albert Wilson, and Ercel Wilson; and one sister, Verna Riley.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2016, at Gaydos Funeral Home with Bro. James Wilson and Bro. Lyle Parker officiating. Burial will follow in Gulley Cemetery.
Friends may call from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday and from 8:00 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers for Betty G. Porter.
