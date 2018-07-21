Betty Jane Ash, 83, of Tollesboro, died Thursday, July 19, 2018, at Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville.
She was a member of Tollesboro Christian Church and formerly was employed with the Tollesboro School System. She has also worked for Merz Brothers Department Store in Maysville and Ben Franklin in Vanceburg.
Betty was born at Charters September 30, 1934, a daughter of the late Floyd Edward Doyle and Mayme Latham Doyle.
Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Hubert Franklin Ash; her daughter, Rachel Applegate (Randy) of Maysville; her daughter-in-law, Reva Ash of Tollesboro; three grandchildren, Jason Ash (Alicia) of Murfreesboro, Tennnessee, Adam Applegate (Jess) of Louisville and Ryan Applegate of Lexington; a great-grandson, Grayson Ash; a brother, Jim Doyle (Jeanne) of Columbus, Ohio; a sister-in-law and special friend, Mae Doyle of Augusta; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Rick Ash; and four brothers, Fred Doyle, Bill Doyle, Bud Doyle and Bob Doyle.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 25, 2018, at Tollesboro Christian Church with Rev. Layne Wagner officiating. Burial will follow in the Lewis County Memory Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, KY 41056.
The arrangements are entrusted to the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home.
Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com.