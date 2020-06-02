Betty Caseman, 80, of Vanceburg, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at SOMC Hospice Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Betty was born December 17, 1939, at Laurel, a daughter of the late Wiley and Ola Bloomfield Nolen.
Betty worked at Vanceburg Nursing and Rehab as a food service supervisor, and for the Lewis County Board of Education as a cook. She was a member and volunteer with the Lewis County Historical Society.
Survivors include two daughters, Judy (Larry) Carrington and Cathy (Bill) Everman, both of Vanceburg; a son-in-law, Jim Evans of Vanceburg; a nephew whom she raised, James Pruitt; four grandsons, Dusty Carrington, Andy Caseman, Ryan Evans, and Johnathan Everman; 13 great-grandchildren and one on the way; and several other nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Caseman, whom she married May 26, 1956, in Vanceburg; one son, Clarence Caseman Jr.; one daughter, Carolyn Evans; two brothers, Bertram Nolen and Fred Nolen; and seven brothers and sisters in infancy.
There will be a private service with burial in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.