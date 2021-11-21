Betty Bloomfield, 80, of Vanceburg, passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Betty was born at Hazard on May 4, 1941, a daughter of the late Ewell and Elizabeth “Lizzie” Campbell Duff. She was a retired factory worker. Betty loved quilting and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Left to cherish Betty’s memories are two daughters, Lisa (Roger) Zornes of Emerson and Cindy (Mike) Allen of Firebrick; one son, Larry (Connie) Stacy of Vanceburg; one brother, Everett (Joyce) Duff of Vanceburg; nine grandchildren, Scott Stacy, Aimee Pennington, Becky Hundley, Amanda Howard, Larry Stacy II, Ashley Burns, Andra Bond, Jordyn Bond, and Mya Bond; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Don Bloomfield; a sister, Alline Campbell; and a grandson, Eli Stacy.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 22, 2021, at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Daniel Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Bloomfield Cemetery on Dummitt Branch.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of services Monday, November 22, 2021, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg.
Family members will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.