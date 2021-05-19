Bettie Lou Truesdell

Bettie Lou Brown Truesdell, 78, of Maysville, passed away Tuesday afternoon, May 18, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood.
She was born April 23, 1943, in Lewis County, a daughter of the late Johnny and Edna Fields Brown.
Bettie was a member of Cottageville Church and was a lifelong homemaker. She enjoyed canning, baking, cooking, sewing, working on the Olivet Cemetery board, and spending time with her family.
Bettie is survived by her husband of 63 years, Gayle Truesdell; three sons and three daughters-in-law, Frankie Truesdell of Vanceburg, Phillip Truesdell and Patty of Ripley, Ohio, Dennis Truesdell and Lisa of Maysville, and Sharon Truesdell of Orangeburg; one daughter and son-in-law, Jeannette Moran and Eddie of Poplar Grove; one brother, Julian Brown of Orangeburg; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Kay Hardeman, and Jack and Ileen Merritt, all of Rectorville; 10 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two children, Timothy Gayle Truesdell and Steven Dale Truesdell; three grandchildren, Natoshia Truesdell and Espn Hunt, and Frankie Jean Truesdell; one brother, Jimmy Brown; two sisters, Theresa Arrasmith and Lana Caudill; and a daughter-in-law, Anna Truesdell.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Bro. Sam Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Olivet Cemetery in Mason County.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, and after 9:00 a.m. Sunday at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 11918 KY 57 at Tollesboro.
Pallbearers will be Steven Truesdell, Nathan Truesdell, Chris Truesdell, Edward Moran, Dalton Gray, Gavin Moran and Colby Moran. Dennis Truesdell, Frankie Truesdell, Phillip Truesdell, and Eddie Moran will serve as honorary pallbearers.