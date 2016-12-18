Bertie J. Brown, 70, of Bucyrus, Ohio, passed away Friday, December 16, 2016, at Bucyrus Community Hospital after an extended illness.
Bertie was born January 15, 1946, in Vanceburg, to the late Richard and Olive (Stamm) Rose. She married Fawler C. Brown on March 9, 1974, and they spent over 31 years together before he preceded her in death in 2005.
Bertie is survived by a daughter, Lindsay Broters of Bucyrus, and her children, Peyton, Zayna, Garrett, Alexis, Ella, and Mekhi; and grandchildren Paradise, Jeremiah, Nova, and Gabriel; step-children, Kevin (Sharon) Brown of Bloomville, Ohio, and their children, Adam and Trina; and grandchildren Jayde, Avery, and Ember; Darin (Stephanie) Brown of Bloomville, and their children Mason and Nikki; and Lesley (David) Loose of Bloomville and their children, Jesse, Casey, and Michael and grandson Lucian. Bertie is also survived by sister Charlotte (Danny) Enix of Vanceburg, and their children Caleb (Melissa) Enix and Laurel Enix; and significant other, Ronald Hurst, of Bucyrus.
In addition to her husband, Bertie was preceded in death by brothers Junior (stillborn), Robert, and Roger; son-in-law, Jason Broters; six miscarried grandchildren including Isaiah, Xavier, and Mira; and stillborn great-grandchild, Kiesha.
Bertie moved to Bucyrus following graduation from Lewis County High School in 1965. She retired from Swan in 1999 after working there with both Fawler and Ron for 33 years. Bertie enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, traveling, and going on fishing trips with Ron.
The family will receive friends at the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home in Bucyrus on Monday evening, December 19, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. where services will be held at 7:00 p.m. The family suggests memorials be made through the funeral home and expressions of sympathy may be left at munzpirnstill.com.