Ben Applegate, 92, of Manchester, Ohio, formerly of Tollesboro, died at Hospice of Hope at Kenton Pointe in Maysville Friday, January 25, 2019.
He was born in Lewis County September 12, 1926, a son of the late Alma and Mark Applegate.
Ben was a farmer and loving husband.
Survivors include his siblings, Hazel Diedtrich of New Jersey and Fred Applegate of Flemingsburg; his nieces and nephews, Kathy, Daisy, Linda, Clifford, Betty, Patricia, and Debbie; and a host of other family members and friends.
In addition to his parents, Ben was preceded in death by his wife, Romona Mae Bradford.
A graveside service for Ben Applegate will be at Manchester Cemetery Tuesday, January 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Dale Little officiating.
Wilson Home for Funerals in Manchester, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements.