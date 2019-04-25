Belle Mary Pierce, 49, of Vanceburg, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Southern Ohio Hospice Center in Portsmouth, Ohio, after an extended illness.
Belle Mary was born in Lewis County May 10, 1969, a daughter of Sarah Jane Davis Pierce of Vanceburg and late Russell H. Pierce.
Belle liked to do crafts and loved to paint. She loved watching classic TV especially Westerns with her mother.
Belle loved to go shopping, especially Christmas shopping trips.
In addition to her mother, survivors include caregivers, Tony and Lorie Gaydos of Vanceburg, and special friends Luwana and Perry Polley of Vanceburg.
Several aunts and uncles, along with many nieces and nephews, also survive who will mourn her passing.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg, with Bro. Wes Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in Laurel Point Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services Friday, April 26, 2019, at the funeral home.
