Beckham Esham Jr., 81, of Morehead, passed away at his home on Saturday, July 22, 2017, after an extended battle with cancer with his family at his side.
Known as JR to his family and many friends, he was born on September 27, 1935, in Lewis County to the late Beckham and Fanny Estep Esham.
Beckham was united in marriage to Norlene Plank Esham on March 24, 1958. He loved his wife and family dearly.
Mr. Esham worked at Ray L. White and Sons Lumber Company and was a mechanic on weekends. He drilled for water wells for 11 years.
He was of the Church of God faith and enjoyed farming, fishing, current events, and was an avid John Wayne fan. Agriculture was his passion.
Survivors include his wife, Norlene Plank Esham; one son, Mark Allen Esham; one daughter, Peggy Esham Taylor and husband, Willis; a sister, Mildred Evans and husband, Lester; a niece, Connie Evans Proudfoot and husband, Richard; three grandchildren, Stephany Stone (Dale), Amber Justice (John), and Cody Esham; and eight great-grandchildren, Gracie, Waylon, Levi, Caeyden, Paxton, Kash, Bella Rose and Jace, all of whom he loved dearly.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Eloise Dummitt; and a brother, Larry Esham.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2017, in the chapel of the Michael R. Gray Funeral Home in Morehead with Rev. Butch Kelsey and Brother Don Rivers officiating. Burial was in Plank Cemetery .
Visitation will be after 6:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Willis Taylor, Joe Esham, Vernon Estep, Woodie Estep, Dale Stone, John Justice, and Cody Esham.
