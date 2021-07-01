Jan A. “Bear” Kinsel, 63, of Vanceburg, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at his home.
Bear was born at Portsmouth, Ohio, on July 29, 1957, a son of the late Louis and Marion Diamond Kinsel.
Bear worked in telecommunications all over the United States, mostly in Indiana and Utah. He also subcontracted with Lowe’s installing tile, carpet, and other floorings.
Bear was a veteran of the United States Army, in which he served his country proudly in Korea. He was of the Christian faith.
Survivors include his brothers, Lyndon (Mary Sue) Kinsel of Vanceburg, and Wendell (Sharon) Kinsel of Mt. Orab, Ohio, and a sister, Ronna Sue Kinsel of Shelby, Ohio.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Kerby Kinsel and Neldon Kinsel.
A graveside service will be at the convenience of the family.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for all arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.