BBB: Do research when hiring help for storm damage repairs

Kentucky Press News Service
The Better Business Bureau serving Central and Eastern Kentucky is urging home and business owners who suffered property damage from this week’s severe storms and torrential rains to research what companies they hire to help rebuild and repair the damage.
Disastrous events like the flooding and wind that hit the area can act as a magnet for out-of-town contractors to come offering their services. Some of those businesses may be legitimate and reputable, but con artists can be in the mix. BBB is ready to help them determine what businesses they can trust, a news release said.