BB gun brought to LCHS, no threat indicated

Lewis County High School Principal Jack Lykins says a student brought a BB gun to the school today (Tuesday, 4/16/19) and quickly adds there were no threats made and there was no indication of intent to harm anyone.
Lykins prepared a letter to notify parents and guardians of the incident.
He says in the letter that safety is a primary concern and adds possession of any weapon on school property is a crime regardless of the intent.
Criminal charges will be brought against the juvenile, a student at the school, Lykins said. Additional disciplinary measures will be taken by the school.
The incident is under investigation.
Content of letter to parents from Jack Lykins:
“April 16, 2019
“Dear Parent/Guardian:
“This letter is to inform you that one of our students at Lewis County High School brought a BB gun to school today. The information I received was further verified through an investigation which began immediately upon the report to me that the BB gun had been brought to school.
“There is no indication that the student who possessed the BB gun at school had an intention to harm any student or any other individual with the BB gun. We are not aware of any threat made by the student who brought the BB gun to school.
“It is important to us as school administrators that all parents and individuals throughout the community know and have confidence that we, at Lewis County High School, are committed to the safety and education of all our students. It is our intent to clearly and promptly communicate with parents about safety issues when they arise.
“The superintendent’s office and local law enforcement have been notified and have been involved in the matter. Possession of a gun or any weapon on school property is a crime, regardless of the intent of the person who possessed the gun. Criminal charges will be brought against the offending student in addition to school imposed disciplinary measures. The student involved will be dealt with according to school board policy and appropriate laws that govern weapons on school grounds.
“It is always important to discuss these types of incidents with your children and emphasize that it is against the law to bring weapons of any type to school. Also, please emphasize to your children the importance of telling you or a staff member if there is a weapon at school. In this way, we are all working together to keep our students safe.
“Please feel free to call me at 796-2823 or email me at Jack.Lykins@lewis.kyschools.us if you have any questions or concerns.”
