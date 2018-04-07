Barry Franklin Parker, 47, of Ewing, passed away Friday, April 6, 2018, at the VA Medical Center in Lexington.
Born on July 13, 1970, in Lexington, North Carolina, he was the son of Jackson Franklin and Sylvia Kaye Vawter Parker of Tyro, NC.
Barry received his Bachelor of Ministry from Kentucky Christian College and his Master of Divinity at Southern Seminary. He was a member and formerly a pastor at Tollesboro Christian Church, and previously pastored Tilton Christian Church, First Christian Church of Blandisville, First Christian Church of Corinth, Bethlehem Christian, First Baptist of Clio, and Mt. Pisgah Baptist. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a Combat Engineer during Desert Storm. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and a member of the National Rifle Association (NRA).
In addition to his parents, Barry is survived by his wife of 23 years, Diana Wilson Parker; his son, Andrew Franklin Parker; his daughter, Greenleigh Larajane Parker; his brother, Robert Eric Young of Kernersville, NC; his sister, Jody Young Durost of Lexington, NC; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Services for Barry will begin at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 11, at Tollesboro Christian Church with Bro. Layne Wagner and Bro. Rex McGinnis officiating.
Barry will be laid to rest in Porter Family Cemetery located at Burtonville. Military rites will be accorded by the W.N. Fant American Legion Post 5 and Franklin Sousley VFW Post 1834.
Pallbearers include Noah Wilson, Andy Montague, Bill Poczatek, Brandon Love, Rob Applegate, Mikey Setters, Justin Ingram, and Billy Fischer.
Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Tuesday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to Tollesboro Christian Church Youth Program (3684 West KY 10, Tollesboro, Kentucky 41189).
Boone-Nickell Funeral Home in Flemingsburg is caring for the arrangements.
Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com.