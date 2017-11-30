Barn destroyed by fire

Garrison and Firebrick firefighters were called into Greenup County Wednesday night to assist fire departments there in battling a barn fire.
Garrison Fire Captain Hammer Cooper said the barn belonged to Roger Wells, Ky. Rt. 784, and contained hay as well as five tractors and other equipment.
Cooper said there was no electricity connected to the barn and the owner reported there was no insurance on the barn or its contents.
Cooper said there were no injuries as a result of the fire and added the cause remains under investigation.