Barn destroyed by fire

November 30, 2017
Dennis K Brown
Firefighters battle a barn fire in Greenup County Wednesday night. The barn and its contents were destroyed. The cause remains under investigation - Hammer Cooper Photo

Garrison and Firebrick firefighters were called into Greenup County Wednesday night to assist fire departments there in battling a barn fire.

Garrison Fire Captain Hammer Cooper said the barn belonged to Roger Wells, Ky. Rt. 784, and contained hay as well as five tractors and other equipment.

Cooper said there was no electricity connected to the barn and the owner reported there was no insurance on the barn or its contents.

Cooper said there were no injuries as a result of the fire and added the cause remains under investigation.

Firefighters from Garrison and Firebrick assisted Maloneton firefighters in battling a barn fire in Greenup County Wednesday night. - Hammer Cooper Photo

