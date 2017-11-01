Barbour & Son Funeral Home (1902-2017)
Family Tradition Rich in History and Heritage Comes to an End
By Haley Barbour Messer
Nestled in the heart of the Tollesboro community, on the north side of State Route 10, you will find Barbour and Son Funeral Home.
This local, well-known funeral home was rich in history and heritage, and was in operation for over a century, with four generations of the Barbour family involved in the business.
Sadly, the decision has been made to close its doors.
The Barbour and Son Funeral Home tradition came to an end October 31 after 115 years of service to the Tollesboro community.