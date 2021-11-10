Barbara Nolen

Barbara Ann Holloway Nolen, 77, of Camp Dix, passed away Monday, November 8, 2021, at Johnson Mathers Nursing Home in Carlisle.
She was born in Carter County on March 16, 1944, a daughter of the late James Roy Holloway and Avonell Hicks Holloway.
Barbara was a member of Three Pine Freewill Baptist Church in Olive Hill. She enjoyed going to church, going out to eat, and spending time with family and friends, especially her husband.
Survivors include her loving husband of 58 years, Gordon Nolen; three sons, Kevin (Lisa) Nolen of Memphis, Tennessee, and Kelly (Michelle) Nolen and Kasey Ragan Nolen of Vanceburg; one daughter, Cindi (Gary) Ray of Hodgenville; one brother, James L. Holloway of Chicago, Illinois; two sisters, Joyce Sue Lewis and Brenda Shumate of Olive Hill; nine grandchildren, Holly, Cameron, Mason, Nicholas, Breanna, Emily, Katelynn, Trinity and Alexis; and two great-grandchildren, Ainsley and David.
Services will be at Noon Friday, November 12, 2021, at Globe Funeral Chapel at Olive Hill with Bro. Gary Sparks officiating. Burial will follow in Morgan Cemetery at Head of Grassy.
Friends may visit from 10:30 a.m. until the service hour Friday at Globe Funeral Chapel at Olive Hill.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
