Barbara “Barb” Hamilton Liles, 77, went home to be with the Lord, on July 24, 2017, surrounded by her family.
She was born at Franklin Furnace, Ohio, on September 23, 1938, a daughter of the late Rev. William and Hila Williams Hamilton.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Rodney “Doc” Liles; three sons, Randy Liles and wife Sam, Tony Liles and wife Judy, and Rod Liles and wife Cindy; one daughter, Sharon Phifer and husband Brad; her sisters, Phyllis McDaniel, and Deloris Benner and husband Rev. Jim Benner; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Barb also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
Barb was preceded in death by a daughter, Faith Liles; one sister, Violet Waggoner; and one brother, Carl Hamilton.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 28, 2017, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel in Garrison with Bro. Danny Bentley officiating. Burial will follow in Stone Cemetery at Camp Dix.
Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 28, 2017, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel, 103 Dudley Avenue at Garrison.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
