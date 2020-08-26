Barbara Lewis

Barbara Ann Moran Lewis, 70, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020.
She was born June 11, 1950, a daughter of Alice Arthur Howe of Maysville and the late Eugene Moran.
Barbara worked for the Maysville Police Department in the 1970s ad 1980s as a dispatcher, records and eventually as secretary for Chief Doug Culp. She and her dear friend, Ann Brammer, owned and operated a cleaning service called Special Touch for 20 plus years.
She retired to Fort Myers with her husband and shared many memories with her “Florida Crew” over the years. She missed her husband dearly since his death, and we know her heart is whole once again.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William D. Lewis, who passed away August 17, 2017.
She is survived by her children, Michael Wayne Welch of Alexandria, Michele (Drew) Traxel of Maysville, Barton (Meredith) Trevor Lewis of Lawrenceburg and Valerie Layne of Olive Hill; nine grandchildren, Michael Welch, Mark Welch, Regan Traxel, Lauren Traxel, McKenna Lewis, Dalton Lewis, Allaka Lewis, Brooklyn Layne and Hayden Layne; and one brother, Phillip Moran of Maysville.
Moore and Parker Funeral Home in Maysville is caring for arrangements.