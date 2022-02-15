Barbara Dyer

Barbara Faye Moore Dyer, 65, of Vanceburg, passed away, Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Southern Ohio Medical Center Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio.
She was born in Lewis County on June 17, 1956, a daughter of the late Adrian Eugene Moore and Armilda Frances Swim Polley.
Barbara attended Canaan Holiness Church and enjoyed taking care of her family.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Jackie Marvin Dyer; one son, Bradley Marvin (Ashley) Dyer of Vanceburg; one daughter, Jacquelyn (Patrick) Tumlin of Vanceburg; four brothers, Arnold (Judy) Moore of Wallingford, Allen (Mary) Moore of Mayslick, Wilson Moore and Omer Moore of Vanceburg; and a sister Geneva (Doug) Brown of Vanceburg.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Adrain Moore, and two sisters, Shirley Wright and Juanita McCane.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 18, 2022, at Dickerson Funeral Home, 110 West Second Street in Vanceburg, with Bro. Patrick Tumlin and Bro. Bryan Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Muses Chapel Cemetery on Quick’s Run Road.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Dickerson Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Bradley Dyer, Austin Tumlin, Cory Evans, and Patrick Wayne Tumlin. Honorary pallbearers will be Patrick Tumlin, Omer Moore, Arnold Moore, Allen Moore, and Wilson Moore.
