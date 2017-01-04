Avery W. McCleese, born on July 17, 1929, the son of the late Thomas A. and Nancy E. (Smith) McCleese in Lewis County.
Avery married Charlotte M. (Stewart) on December 13, 1952. To this union was born four children: Richard Wayne, Sherry Lee, Brenda Sue and Sheila Lynn.
Avery was a retiree of the Ford Motor Company, a retired minister of the Church of God, Cleveland Assembly, and a United States Korean War Army veteran.
Avery departed this life on January 2, 2017, at his home in Mt. Orab, Ohio, surrounded by his family. Avery was a very well-liked and respected minister everywhere he traveled. He will be missed by all who got to know him.
Avery is survived by his wife, Charlotte M. (Stewart) McCleese; one son, Wayne McCleese of Mt. Orab, Ohio; two daughters, Sherry McPherson and Sheila Cook both of Mt. Orab, Ohio; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one brother, Clinton McCleese of Michigan; one sister, Eleanor Lawrence of Bethel, Ohio; and a host of other family and friends.
Avery was preceded in death by one daughter, Brenda Sue McCleese; one daughter-in-law, Denise A. McCleese; one grandson, Daniel Wayne McCleese; parents, Thomas A. and Nancy E. (Smith) McCleese; four brothers, Elmer, Jess, Glenn and Junior; and five sisters, Opal Duff, Violet Douhmer, Dorothy Lang, Irene Richey and Imogene French.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 7, 2017, at Living Church of Five Mile, 16908 US Highway 68, Mt. Orab, Ohio. Tim M. Hill will officiate.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2017, at the church. Interment will be in Mt. Orab Cemetery with military services accorded by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post 180 of Georgetown, Ohio.
Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab is serving the family.
Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society, 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45206.
Condolences maybe sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com.