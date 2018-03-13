Avery Carter Mason, three-years-old, of Tollesboro, beloved son of Todd and Brooke Mason, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, March 11, 2018.
A beautiful soul and so full of life, Avery was born into his earthly life on October 24, 2014, in Cincinnati, Ohio. A strong-willed individual, Avery loved riding the tractor with his daddy and enjoyed playing any sport that involved a ball.
Avery loved playing with his dogs, helping feed the cattle on the farm, and slept with his “Pingy” every night at bedtime.
Besides his parents, he is survived by his big brother, Bentley Graham Mason; paternal uncles, Leonard (Paula) Mason and Russell Mason, both of Vanceburg; maternal grandmother, Marsha Thomas of Valparaiso, Indiana; paternal grandparents, Judy and Shelby Mason of Vanceburg; and maternal-great-grandmother, Ann Thomas of Tollesboro.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 16, 2018, at Tollesboro Christian Church officiated by Bro. Layne Wagner and Bro. Kirby Wright. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Thursday, March 15, 2018, at the church.
Burial will be in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Pallbearers will be Leonard Mason, Frank G. Vice, Louis Richardson, and Jeremy Tully.
Arrangements are under the care of Carpenter-Fritz and Vice Funeral Home in Flemingsburg.