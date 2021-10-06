Audrey McCann

Audrey Baker McCann, 71, of Vanceburg, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at her home.
Audrey was born September 20, 1950, in Bracken County, a daughter of the late William Bill Baker and Hildreth Teegarden Baker.
She was a homemaker and loved going to yard sales, crocheting, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Audrey is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Johnny McCann; one son, Casey McCann (Samantha) of Tollesboro; one daughter Stephanie Story (Matthew) Vanceburg; four grandchildren, Zachary Howard, Landon Story, Andrew Story, and Gracie McCann; one brother, Billy Baker of Brooksville; and three sisters, Debbie Berry (John), Elizabeth Woods (Ottie), and Kim Moorehead (Rick), all of Brooksville. Audrey also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly mourn her passing.
Services will be at Noon Friday, October 8, 2021, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Bro. Philip McMurrin and Bro. John Byard officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Garden of Memories in Mason County.
Friends may visit one hour prior to services Friday, October 8, 2021, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Pallbearers will be Zachary Howard, Andrew Story, Mitch Goodwin, Tim McCann, Jerry Underwood, and Landon Story.
Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services is caring for all arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.globefamilyfc.com.