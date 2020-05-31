Audrey Fetterhoff

Audrey K. Gilliam Fetterhoff, 83, of Dublin, Ohio, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at Sunrise Assisted Living Facility in Dublin.
She was born March 14, 1937, in Lewis County, a daughter of the late Roy and Ardath Butler Gilliam.
Audrey was of the Christian faith and a lifelong homemaker. She enjoyed reading, flower gardening, family get-togethers and especially spending time with her family.
Audrey is survived by one son, Eric Fetterhoff of Powell, Ohio; one daughter, Erica Byers (Doug) of Lewis Center, Ohio; three grandchildren, Carter Byers, Tessa Byers, and Tieren Byers; three brothers, Kenneth Gilliam of Stuarts Draft, Virginia, Robert Gilliam and Don Gilliam both of Vanceburg; and five sisters, Vernus Miller of Mansfield, Ohio, Wanda Hardeman of Vanceburg, Olive Masters of Mansfield, Ohio, Helen Gilliam of Grove City, Ohio and Sue Sutherland of Mansfield, Ohio. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly mourn her passing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Reuben Fetterhoff; five brothers, Carl Gilliam, Gary Gilliam, Harold Gilliam, Wayne Gilliam, and Earl Gilliam; and five sisters, Geneva Gilliam, Norma Ball, Lillian Campbell, Madeline Morgan, and Tina Burton.
A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Smith-Gilliam Cemetery at Laurel with Brother Hansel Butler officiating.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Globe Family Funeral Chapel, 7975 Lower Kinney Road, Vanceburg, will be caring for all arrangements.