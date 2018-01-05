Aubrey L. Ruggles, 78, of Tollesboro, passed away Friday, January 5, 2018, at the VA Medical Center in Lexington after an extended illness.
Aubrey was born at Ribolt on June 28, 1939, to the late George Thomas and Mildred May Ruggles.
He was a lifelong farmer and had served as manager for the Independent Tobacco Warehouse in Maysville and the Eastern Kentucky Tobacco Warehouse in Morehead.
His hobbies included raising a garden and playing dominoes, cornhole, and Rook. Aubrey was the last surviving member of the Bethel Trio gospel singers. He was a member of Bethel Community Church and was a United States Army Veteran. Aubrey loved his grandchildren and adored his great-grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Thelma Moore Ruggles, whom he married in 1978; three daughters, Tammy Lynn Ruggles of Tollesboro, Malena Ruggles of Maysville, and Angela (Jeff) Howard of Mt. Sterling; four sons, Rex (Paula) Ruggles, Gordon Ruggles (Tracy Applegate), Marty (Connie) Ruggles, and Aubrey Ray “Bub” Ruggles, all of Tollesboro; a stepson, Charles (Patty) Butler of Vanceburg; a stepdaughter, Karen Ammiott of Mt. Orab, Ohio; a brother, Donald Ruggles of Tollesboro; a sister, Bonnie (Ben) Walters of Sharpsburg; a half-brother, George Thomas Ruggles Jr. of Danville; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Aubrey was preceded in death by two sons, Darren Joe Ruggles and Gene Lee Ruggles; a sister, Carol Doyle; and a brother, Larry Ruggles.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 8, 2018, at Gaydos Funeral Home with Bro. Kevin Applegate officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery at Ribolt.
Visitation will be Monday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg.
Military graveside rites will be accorded by the Monte Lewis Stamm VFW Post 5438 of Vanceburg.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Howard, Austin Ferrell, Jonathon Ruggles, Dylan Ruggles, Todd Wisecup, and Mike Ruggles. Honorary pallbearers will be Zane and Zach Ruggles.
