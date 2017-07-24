Arthur “Bud” Cooper, 73, of Vanceburg, passed away with his family by his side Sunday, July 23, 2017, at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio, after an extended illness.
Bud was born in Vanceburg on August 3, 1943, to the late Bruce Raymond and Mildred Collins Cooper.
He was a maintenance worker for US Shoe in Vanceburg until his retirement. Bud was a very selfless man, giving his time and lending a helping hand to anyone who may need one. He enjoyed spending time with his family, and loved to hunt and fish.
Bud was saved on June 15, 2017, prior to undergoing open-heart surgery.
Survivors include his companion of 40 years, Laura Tolle of Vanceburg; two daughters, Stephanie Stamper (Josh Kirkpatrick) of Garrison and Joyce Stone of Portsmouth, Ohio; a stepdaughter, Kim (George) Crawford of Vanceburg; two sons, Michael (Becky) Cooper of Flemingsburg and Donnie Cooper of Portsmouth, Ohio; seven sisters, Connie (Arlen) Butler, Brenda (Don) Fogleman, and Linda (Jim) Hester, all of Vanceburg, Sharon (Bill) Hause of Brooksville, Betty (Tony) Francisco of Circleville, Ohio, Sandy (Charlie) Rigdon of South Shore, and Beverly (Clyde) King of Port St. Lucie, Florida; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two very close friends, Bill Justice and Charlie Mineer.
In addition to his parents, Bud was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Lisa Gail Toller; a stepson, Walter Douglas Toller Jr.; two sisters, Bonnie Pugh and Nella Mae Ruggles; and two grandchildren, Corey Douglas Ginn and an infant.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 27, 2017, at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Clarence Hall officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Vistation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, and from 8:00 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg.
Pallbearers will be Josh Kirkpatrick, Michael Cooper, Elijah Cooper, Donnie Cooper, Brandon Cooper, George Crawford, Josh Crawford, and Bill Justice.
In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Gaydos Funeral Home to help defray expenses.