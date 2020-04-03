April is National Donate Life Month

Each National Donate Life Month we celebrate, a ramped-up, month-long initiative to focus attention on the life and death issues surrounding organ/tissue donation and transplantation. Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks’ Trust For Life (TFL) partner with Donate Life America (DLA) to share the importance of donor registration, to honor deceased and living donors, and celebrate the lifesaving and healing gift of transplantation.
“April is when we focus our efforts to educate as many Kentuckians as possible, that everyone can help save lives,” said Teresa Callahan, Lewis County Circuit Court Clerk. “Becoming an organ and tissue donor takes less than a minute and gives hope to the over 1,000 people in Kentucky who are currently waiting for a transplant. The decision to register as a donor is the first chapter of an extraordinary story, a chapter which can bring life and healing to those in need, their families, and their friends.”
During the current COVID-19 pandemic, it is essential to know that registering as an organ donor can be done while social distancing per Governor Beshear’s recommendations.
Visit this link or RegisterMe.org to quickly register as a donor.