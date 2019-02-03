Annexation to be decided Monday

Headlines

February 3, 2019
Members of Vanceburg City Council have heard the first readings of three proposed ordinances that would annex Lions Lane and other areas into the city limits.

Members of Vanceburg City Council will decide Monday on annexing Lions Lane and other areas into the city limits.

Vanceburg City Council will meet in regular session Monday, February 4, with members set to hear the second reading of proposed ordinances that would annex more than 80 acres into the city, including the Lewis County High School Campus and other properties on Lions Lane.

The ordinances were introduced by Council Member Kathy McCann during the January meeting.

The Lewis County Board of Education and Lewis County Fiscal Court have officially voiced their opposition to the proposed annexation for their respective properties.

