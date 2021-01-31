Annetta Dunaway

Annetta Mae Dunaway, 94, of Winchester, widow of Harry Dunaway, passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at Rockcastle Regional Hospital.
She was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, on January 3, 1927, a daughter of the late Harry E. and Anna Prather Dabney.
Annetta was a former employee of Walmart in Winchester where she retired as cashier after 23 years. She was a member of First Church of God, Colby Road. Annetta loved spending time with family and friends and her church family.
Survivors include two children, Dennis (Mary) Dunaway of Winchester, and Rebecca (Donnie) Chasteen of Mount Vernon; eight grandchildren, Timmy (Carmen) Jordan of Flemingsburg, Tammy (Robbie) Carpenter of Mt. Vernon, Tina (Bobby) Sapp of Tollesboro, Kimberly (Terry) Lovett, Berea, Brandon Dunaway of Winchester, Stacey (Matt) Edwards of Berea, John Dunaway of Winchester, and Allison (Justin Loudermilk) Chasteen; 12 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren; special friend, Barbara Baber of Winchester; and a host of extended family members and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Steven M. Jordan; brother, Ernest Dabney; and sister, Louise Dabney Judd.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, February 1, 2021 at First Church of God, 2500 Colby Road, Winchester, by Pastors Alan Hutchinson, Ron Ingram, and Bill Konstantopoulos.
Burial will follow in the Black Oak Cemetery at Vanceburg.
Pallbearers will be Robbie Carpenter, Matt Edwards, Terry Lovett, Timothy Jordan, Bobby Sapp, Justin Loudermilk, and Sean Sykes.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until time of service Monday at the church.
Scobee Funeral Home in Winchester is caring for arrangements.