Anne Reeder

Emily Anne Hourigan Reeder, 75, of Lebanon, passed away after an extended illness on Wednesday, August 05, 2021, at her home.
Anne was born on November 03, 1945, in England but grew up in Gravel Switch. She graduated from Marion County High School in 1963.
She is a daughter of the late William P. “Buck” and Lillian Thomas Hourigan. Anne pursued her education by attending St. Catharine College and Eastern Kentucky University, where she graduated with a degree in English Education in 1971.
Anne married Oscar Kenneth Reeder II on December 26, 1972, at Vanceburg Christian Church where they were active members in their church and community for over 35 years. The Reeder family was well-known in the community for the operation and management of OK Super Valu and Black Oak Market. Anne worked as an educator, dedicating much of her life to Adult Education Programs, helping individuals receive their GED and immigrants to become US Citizens and further their education. Anne enjoyed socializing, playing the piano, and spending time with her pets. Anne loved her family immeasurably and they are at peace knowing she is with her Creator. Before her illness, Anne was also actively involved in Order of the Eastern Star, Homemakers Club, her church, and community.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William P. “Buck” and Lillian (Thomas) Hourigan.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Oscar Kenneth Reeder Jr.; her sons Rob (Danielle) Conger of Brooklyn, New York, Ken Reeder of Lexington, and Andy (Heather) Reeder of Albertville, Alabama; and her brother Danny Hourigan of Lebanon.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Sunday, August 08, 2021, at Bosley Funeral Home in Lebanon. Then on Monday, August 09, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. There will also be a visitation at Vanceburg Christian Church.
Eastern Star will be reading rites in her memory during visitation at 4:00 p.m. at Bosley Funeral Home.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at Vanceburg Christian Church. Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.e
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Lebanon Christian Church (660 Loretto Road, Lebanon, KY 40033), or Vanceburg Christian Church (38 Front Street, Vanceburg, KY 41179)
The family would like to give a special thanks to Hospice, as well as a multitude of family and friends.