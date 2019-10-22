Ann Burriss

Elizabeth Ann Lewis Burriss was born in Charleston, West Virginia, on September 12, 1935, and passed away at Jackson Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Tennessee, on October 21, 2019, at the age of 84.
Ann lived in Huntington, West Virginia, until her family moved to Vanceburg when she was a teenager. There she met and married the love of her life, Harlan Dean Burriss.
Early in their marriage, they moved to Morrow, Ohio, where they raised their two sons, Anthony D. Burriss and Sammy D. Burriss.
After her boys were in high school, Ann worked 20 years as a librarian for the Salem Township Library. In 1986, Ann and Harlan retired and moved back to Vanceburg where they raised and sold flowers and produce at their roadside stand on Honey Bee Acres.
After Harlan’s death in November of 1998, Ann continued growing and selling flowers for a number of years.
Ann moved to Trenton, Tennessee, to be closer to Tony in June of 2011, where she resided at Harlan Morris Retirement Home. Due to health reasons, she later moved to Dyer Nursing Home in Dyer, Tennessee, where she actively participated in the various programs provided to the residents.
Ann loved to read, grow flowers, color and use her IPad where she could keep up with family and friends, and play games. Ann was also an expert joke teller. She always had a joke for her doctors and caregivers.
She is survived by her son Tony (Kathi) of Trenton, Tennessee, and Sam (Susan) of Lebanon, Ohio; her grandchildren, Emily Brown (Matthew), Josh Burriss (Katie Neack), Heather Conger (Gabe), and Megan Sundquist (Jeff); five great-grandsons; and two great-granddaughters.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, John Ryan Burriss.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg.
Burial will follow in the Black Oak Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 11:30 until 1:00 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Dickerson Funeral Home, 110 West Second Street in Vanceburg.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.