Angela Crawford of Maysville passed away peacefully Thursday, April 25, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Angela was born on August 3, 1964, to Harold “Wayne” Applegate and Brenda (Ruark) (Applegate) Heminger.
Angela is survived by her son, Zachary Crawford; a granddaughter, Siddalee Baldwin, her brother, Chris (Paula) Applegate; Kristina, Aliesha and Jacob; and her sister, Jamie Applegate; Brooke, Kaitlyn and Brenden.
Angela graduated from Tollesboro High School in 1982. She was a successful business owner, was a real estate agent at one time, was involved in the tobacco warehouses and worked at Mitsubishi.
Her favorite job was being the best mom ever. She had many hobbies including crafting, cooking, and collecting antiques. She brought joy to so many people, always had a smile, and will be missed dearly by all who knew her.
Services will be at 7:00 p.m. Monday, April 29, 2019, at Knox and Brothers Funeral Home in Maysville with Greg Grimes officiating.
Visitation will be at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, KY 41056.
Condolences may be sent at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com.