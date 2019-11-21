Angel Tree Project underway

The season of giving is underway and a local effort to help provide gifts to kids in need has been established to connect gift-givers with needy children.
Judge Executive Todd Ruckel says every Christmas there are local children who do not receive gifts because their families are struggling financially and cannot afford the added expense of buying gifts.
In cooperation with the Family Resource Center, the judge executive’s office has established the Lewis County Angel Tree Project with is a personalized holiday assistance program in which an individual can sponsor the purchase of new clothing and toys for deserving children (Angels) in need.
Ruckel said Angel ornaments are placed on an Angel Tree on the second floor of the Lewis County Courthouse and include the name, gender, and age of a Lewis County child.
Individuals, families, and businesses may choose one or more ornaments from the tree and sponsor gifts for those Angels.
Ruckel said in order to have the gifts ready for giving, the Angels must be chosen and gifts submitted to his office by 4:00 p.m. on December 13.
For information on the project, call the judge executive’s office at 606-796-2722.