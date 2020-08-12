Andy Wilburn

Andy Nathan Wilburn, 52, of Garrison, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Wilburn was born May 29, 1968, in Portsmouth, Ohio, a son of Missouri Jane Potter Wilburn and the late Robert Nathan Wilburn.
He was retired from Castle Marina in Greenup where everyone knew him as “Grease Monkey.” He enjoyed being outdoors and being around his family. Andy was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and son.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his loving wife of 21 years, Kimberlee Sue McCleese Wilburn; two sons, Brandon (Melissa) Wilburn and Brian (Katie) Wilburn of Greenup; three daughters, Kayla (Zach) Wilburn, Rebecca Wilburn, and Brittney (Robert) Wilburn of Greenup; one sister, Tinnie (Elwood) McCleese of Carter City; six grandchildren, Brett, Caleb, Lucas, Brantley, Madilynn, and Aisley; three great-grandchildren, Trent, Delilah, and Athena; and a niece, Sarah (John) Morgan of Grayson.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Lucy Barker and Kathy Wilburn.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Reed Funeral Home in Greenup with Pastor Jack Edwards officiating. Burial will be in Wolfe Cemetery at Garrison.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until service time on Thursday.
