Andy Kimbler

Andrew Jackson Kimbler, 70, of Vanceburg, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Andy was born at Vanceburg on January 30, 1950, a son of the late Andrew and Mary Ann Perry Kimbler.
Andy was a mechanic for the Moore and White Lumber Company and Madden Lumber Company, retiring in 2012. He loved tinkering with lawn mowers, weed eaters, and anything with a gas engine. Andy was very proud of his family and adored his grandchildren.
He attended Vanceburg Church of God.
Left to cherish Andy’s memories are his wife of 49 years, Marilyn K. Redden Kimbler, whom he married at Vanceburg; two daughters, Donna (Junior) Campbell and Michelle (Phillip) Swords, both of Vanceburg; a son, David (Sarah) Kimbler of Vanceburg; a brother, James Fredrick Kimbler of Vanceburg; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five sisters, Betty Taylor, Sierra Silvey, Lorene Kimbler, Pauline Kimbler, and Mary Margaret Kimbler, and two brothers, John Kimbler and Neddie Kimbler.
Pallbearers will be Phillip Swords, Junior Campbell, David Kimbler, Scotty Wright, Gail Hartley, and Billy Switzer.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday December, 28, 2020, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg.
Services will be at Noon Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Gaydos Funeral Home with Bro. Tony Corns officiating. Burial will follow in Evans Cemetery on Town Branch Road.
Due to CDC COVID-19 regulations, it is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
