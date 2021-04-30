David Anderson “Andy” Ash, 90, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his home on April 26, 2021.
David was born on March 3, 1931, a son of the late Delbert and Goldie Inez Pendlum Ash.
Upon his high school graduation, he joined the US Marine Corps and fought in the Korean War. He remained in the Marine Corps Reserves for 41 years. He retired from GM after 38 years of employment. On May 15, 1953, David married Ruth (Enix) Ash. They enjoyed 63 years of being happily married until her death in 2017.
David was a long-time member of Mansfield Open Bible Church. He served faithfully in this community of faith since 1953. David was a devoted Christian who loved his family – immediate and extended. His big smile and kind ways will be missed by all who knew him.
David is survived by one daughter, Donna (Bill) Coleman of Seattle, Washington; one son, Dwight Ash of Mansfield, Ohio; one daughter-in-law, Donna (Gardner) Ash of Mansfield, Ohio; five grandchildren, Andrew (Kathryn) Ash, Nathaniel (Corrie) Ash, Evan (Laura) Coleman, Megan (Alex) Holt, Sarah Ash; and eight great-grandchildren, Claire, Blake, Annabelle, Axel, Hadley, Diesel, Harper, and Wesley.
He is also survived by his sister, Martha Savage of Dayton, Ohio, and his brothers, Hansel Ash of Maysville and Mitchell Ash of Marion, Ohio.
In addition to his wife and his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Roger Ash; a daughter-in-law, Yvonne (Letts) Ash; and two brothers, Rival Ash and Hubert Ash.
Visitation will be Monday, May 3 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Mansfield Open Bible Church.
Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Dink Porter, Pastor Bill Coleman and Pastor Evan Coleman officiating.
Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Military rites will be accorded by the Monte Lewis Stamm VFW Post 5438 of Vanceburg.
Local arrangements are under the direction of Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg.