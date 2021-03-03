Amy Thomas

Amy Applegate Thomas, 88, of Tollesboro, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, at Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation.
She was born March 10, 1932, in Fleming County, a daughter of the late Carl and Blanche Wallingford Applegate.
Amy attended the Pine Valley Church and was a retried teacher with the Lewis County School System. She enjoyed taking car rides, talking on the phone with her friends, and spending time with her sons.
Amy is survived by two sons, Rickey Thomas and Dallas Thomas, both of Tollesboro; one sister, Helen Dixon of Maysville; two grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, James Thomas; one brother, Arthur W. Applegate; and one sister, Mary Irene Applegate.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Bro. Phil Cropper officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Friends may visit from Noon until 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 11918 KY 57 at Tollesboro.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.