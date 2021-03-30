Amy Cooper

Amy Renee Cooper, 40, of Vanceburg, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021, at the Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville.
Amy was born November 14, 1980, in Flemingsburg, a daughter of Jerry L. and Rena Fouts Cooper of Vanceburg.
Amy had worked at Family Dollar in Portsmouth, Ohio, for four years and at Goodwill in Vanceburg. She enjoyed crocheting and baking. She loved to read and spend time with her children.
Left to cherish Amy’s memories, in addition to her parents, are two daughters, Caitlyn Mosley of Vanceburg and Hannah Mosley of Garrison; one sister, Leann Sparks of Olive Hill; and three brothers, Johnny Neace of Cleveland, Tennessee, Jerry Neace of Crothersville, Indiana, and Bobby Horn of Kendallville, Indiana.
Amy was preceded in death by a son, David Alexander Corns on July 13, 2018, and a brother, Joe Horn.
A memorial service will be at the convenience of the family.
Burial will be in Flinders Cemetery on Quicks Run.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for all arrangements.
