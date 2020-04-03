Amended order expanded to include all recreational activities

An executive order by Judge Executive Todd Ruckel has been amended to include people traveling from out of state to participate in any recreational activities.
Specifically, the order includes out-of-state game hunters, fishers, and others traveling here for recreational activities. Those individuals are required to quarantine for 14 days upon entry into the state.
Click HERE for a printable PDF of the order.
Here is the full text of the amended order signed this morning:
AMENDED EXECUTIVE ORDER NO. 20-04
SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIREMENTS
WHEREAS, the President of the United States and the Governor of the Commonwealth of Kentucky have issued directives of social distancing in order to curb the spread of COVID-19; and
WHEREAS, a public health emergency exists within the United States and a declaration of emergency remains in effect for Lewis County, Kentucky; and
WHEREAS, KRS 39A empowers the County Judge/Executive to exercise all powers necessary to promote and secure the safety and protection of the population while the emergency situation continues; and
WHEREAS, to ensure that proper social distancing is maintained pursuant to the Governor’s orders and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and to ensure that the public is adequately protected, I, Anthony T. Ruckel, Lewis County Judge/Executive, order the following:
Retail Businesses:
• All retail life-sustaining businesses that remain open shall develop policies to ensure that adequate social distancing is maintained amongst customers.
• The number of shoppers being allowed to enter businesses shall be limited to one adult member per household.
• All shoppers allowed in a retail business to shop shall maintain a distance of at least six feet from all other individuals and shall complete their shopping as quickly as practicable.
Recreation
• Out-of-state game hunters, in conformity with Governor Beshear’s Executive Order #2020-266, shall quarantine for 14 days upon entry into the State of Kentucky.
• Those individuals from out-of-state that come into Lewis County, Kentucky to fish, in conformity with Governor Beshear’s Executive Order #2020-266, shall quarantine for 14 days upon entry into the State of Kentucky.
• Individuals from other states that come into Lewis County, Kentucky for the purposes of recreational activities including, but not limited to, hiking, trail riding, and four wheeling, in conformity with Governor Beshear’s Executive Order #2020-266, shall quarantine for 14 days upon entry into the State of Kentucky.
• All hunters, fishers, and those participating in recreational activities shall adhere to social distancing guidelines including the prohibition of mass gatherings.
Executive Order #20-04 originally prohibited out-of-county game hunters from hunting within the geographical borders of Lewis County, Kentucky. That particular section of Executive Order #20-04 is specifically repealed to allow out-of-county game hunters within the geographical borders of Lewis County. This Amended Executive Order hereby replaces, in full, Executive Order #20-04.
This order is effective immediately and shall be enforced by all law enforcement agencies within Lewis County, Kentucky.
Be it therefore ordered this the 3rd day of April, 2020.
Anthony T. Ruckel Attest: Penny Lee
Lewis County Judge/Executive Fiscal Court Clerk
Copies to original recipients in prior order
