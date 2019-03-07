Amber Layne Kegley, 36, of Vanceburg, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at her home.
She was born at Portsmouth, Ohio, May 28, 1982, a daughter of Mark and Barbara Pierce Kegley.
Amber was very passionate towards animals, providing a pet sitting service in the community. She was of the Christian Faith and was a 2000 graduate of Lewis County High School.
In addition to her loving parents who reside at Vanceburg, survivors include a brother, Eric (Amber) Kegley of Vanceburg; and paternal grandparents, Glen and Ruby Kegley of Vanceburg.
Amber was a loving aunt to Canyon Kegley, Phoenix Kegley, Hunter Bryant, and Taylor Bryant, all of Vanceburg. She also leaves many aunts, uncles, friends, and Charlotte and William, her fur babies, who will mourn her passing.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Walter and Goldie Pierce.
A celebration of life will be at Noon Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Hickory Grove Church in Tollesboro with Bro. Charles Emmons officiating.
Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of services Saturday at the church.
A dinner will follow at Hickory Grove Church.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for arrangements.
