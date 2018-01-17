Alvia Martha Smith Hartley, 79, of Vanceburg, passed away Sunday, January 14, 2018, at South Shore Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born October 31, 1938, in Vanceburg, a daughter of the late Henry and Dorothy Butler Smith.
Alvia attended Vanceburg Church of God and worked as a certified nursing assistant for Golden Living Center for nine years. She loved going to church, going out with her sisters, and spending time with her family.
Alvia is survived by two brothers and sisters-in-law, Raymond and Judy Smith of Tennessee, and Vernon and Gail Smith of Vanceburg; and seven sisters and five brothers-in-law, Nellie Bradford of Columbus, Ohio, Margie and Benny Reed of Cincinnati, Ohio, Roxie Lawson of Maysville, Ann and Cliff Lewis of Brownsburg, Indiana, Nova and Glenn Bannister, Kathy and Rodney Mefford, and Tena and Mike Jarrell, all of Vanceburg. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Hartley; two brothers, Lovell Smith and Henry Smith; two sisters, Mary Bloomfield and Jody Smith; and an infant sister.
A private burial will be in Black Oak Cemetery.
Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for all arrangements.