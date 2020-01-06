Allen Dillow

Allen Martin Dillow, 79, of Vanceburg, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020, at the VA Medical Center in Lexington following a brief illness.
Allen was born in Vanceburg on July 14, 1940, a son of the late Kenneth Martin Dillow and Lobena Riley Frost.
He was retired from the United States Air Force as a career military Master Sergeant, proudly serving his country for over 26 years. During that time, he served in the Vietnam War completing four tours of duty. His heroic service earned him the Bronze Star Medal along with other meritorious achievement awards and medals. He enjoyed a second career working in the restoration of classic automobiles. He loved helping his buddies with any car project and enjoyed working with the flowers that so beautifully adorned his yard. He was a member of Vanceburg Christian Church.
Remaining to cherish his memories are his wife of 23 years, Nancy Kennedy Dillow; a sister, Shirley Ann (Bill) McMeekan of Scotch Plains, New Jersey; a stepdaughter, Beverly (Steve) Clary of Mayslick; a stepson, Austin (Nicki) Cooper of Prospect; two grandchildren, Colton Cooper and Grayson Cooper; two nephews, Bill McMeekan and Jay (Toni) McMeekan; and three great-nieces, Elyse McMeekan, Avery McMeekan, and Sophie McMeekan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Lori Dillow.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Vanceburg Christian Church with Bro. John O’Cull and Bro. Daniel McClurg officiating. Entombment and military services will be in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East in Greenup County.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of services Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Vanceburg Christian church.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is in charge of arrangements.
