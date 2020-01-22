Allen Booth Jr.

Allen T. Booth Jr., 87, of Vanceburg, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020, at his home after an extended illness.
Allen was born at Vanceburg on January 16, 1933, a son of the late Allen Thomas Booth Sr. and Audra G. Abbott.
Allen graduated from the University of Cincinnati in 1955 with a bachelor’s degree in engineering and began his career with the RCA Corporation in Camden, New Jersey. During his time working with RCA, he was sent overseas by the company to do various jobs for them. He retired from RCA in 1996.
Allen was a member of Vanceburg United Methodist Church. He loved working with people and was very kind to all who knew him. He served on many committees putting his talents to work as a church member.
Left to cherish Allen’s memories are several first cousins including Audrey Joyce Silvey, Vera Banford, George Abbott, and Steve Abbott. There are many family members who will mourn his passing including his adopted daughter, Corinne Medina, and adopted grandson, George Allen Medina.
A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Vanceburg United Methodist Church with Pastor Bob Sweeney officiating.
Friends may call Sunday, February 2, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church.
Burial will be in Abbott Cemetery at the convenience of family members.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for all arrangements.
