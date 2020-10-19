George Allen Bevins, 72, of Vanceburg, passed away unexpectedly Friday, October 16, 2020, at his home.
Allen was born in Lewis County on June 8, 1948, a son of the late Louis and Edith Lorene May Bevins.
Allen was a jack-of-all-trades. He had worked in sawmills, in tobacco, and for US Shoe. He did odd jobs and worked for others. He loved country music and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
Left to cherish Allen’s memory are his wife, Pamela Bevins; two daughters, Tammy Bevins and April (Mike) Stone; a son, Tony (Kim Meade) Bevins; two brothers, Roger Bevins and Donald (Betty) Bevins; five sisters, Peggy Brammel, Rita (Gary) Cropper, Rena (Ronnie) Meadows, Rosalie (Randall) Noble, and Carrie Rose; five granddaughters; and seven great-grandsons.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Allen Ray Bevins; two grandsons, Austin Wade Stevenson and Dillan Wayne Stevenson; two brothers, Calvin Bevins and Jimmy Bevins; and three sisters, Joyce Earls, Garnet Bevins, and Bonnie Sue Bevins.
Services will be at at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg, with Bro. Tony Corns officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens.
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 20, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.