Alicia Bloomfield, 40, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Fleming County Hospital in Flemingsuburg.
Alicia was born at Maysville on October 30, 1979, a daughter of Roger Dale Prater and the Late Sally Williamson Prater.
Alicia worked at Save-A-Lot. She enjoyed reading, and watching Harry Potter. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, and adored her granddaughter, Adelaide.
Left to cherish Alicia’s memory are her husband of 23 years, Allen Bloomfield, whom she married September 29, 1996; one son, Jacob Bloomfield of Vanceburg; one daughter, Krystyn Bloomfield of Wallingford; three sisters, Michelle (Anthony) Pollitt of Concord, Brakenda (Brian) Stone of Vanceburg, and Amanda (Michael) Cook of Vanceburg; one granddaughter, Adelaide O’Neill; and a half-brother, Billy Thacker of Maysville.
Several other family members and friends also survive who will mourn her passing.
Services will be Monday, February 24, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg, with Brother Layne Wagner officiating. Burial will follow in Prater Family Cemetery at Wallingford.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Monday, February 24, 2020.
