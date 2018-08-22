Alfred M. “Chick” Ciccarelli, 68, of Vanceburg, passed away Tuesday, August 21, 2018, after an extended illness.
He was born in Connecticut April 28, 1950, to the late Alfred and Elizabeth Vahanzoulo Ciccarelli.
Alfred drove a truck for 20 years for International Petroleum Company. He enjoyed having the mountains outside his window, fishing, and picnicking. He loved his family and to spend time with them. He also loved his dogs and motorcycle.
Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Christy Ciccarelli; three daughters, Jennifer Cicarelli (Rickey Underwood) of Vanceburg, Elizabeth Ciccarelli of Ashland, and Jessica Lewis of Florida; one son, Adam Cicarelli of Florida; and nine grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Steve Ciccarelli; a sister, Carmella Springer; and a nephew, Sean Consiglio.
There will be a private service at the convenience of the family.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is in charge of services.
Condolences may be sent to the family ay www.gaydosfh.com.