Alexis Clark

Alexis Marie Gullett Clark, 20, of Ashland, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Vanceburg.
She was born June 20, 1999, in Boyd County, a daughter of Charles Clark of South Shore, and Joe Gullett (Jackie) of Ashland, the late Sandra Clark and Vallory Day Litton.
Alexis was of the Christian faith. She enjoyed fishing, swimming, and spending time with family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Alexis is survived by four brothers, Blake Gullett (Jerri) of Clintwood, Virginia, Eli Gullett of Ashland, Eddie Clark and Levi Clark, both of South Shore; four sisters, Angel Gustafson and Jacklyn Clark both of South Shore, Alyssa Litton, Destiney Litton and Tristian Litton, all of Somerset; her grandparents, Elizabeth Oney Gibbons of Ashland, and Frank (Diane) Gullett of Ashland; and her great-grandmother, Henrietta Gullett of Ashland. She also leaves a host of other family members and friends who will sadly mourn her passing.
A graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, in Rogers – Messer Cemetery in Carter County.
Grayson Funeral Home & Cremation Service is caring for all arrangements.