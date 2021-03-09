Alberta Reis

Alberta L. (Hooper) Reis, 86, Born September 6th, 1934 in Beverly, OH to Gale & Edna Hooper (d). Graduated Lewis County High School, KY, class of ’53. Married J. Bradley Reis (d), Vanceburg, KY, in August 1953.
“Birdie” lived near Jersey, Ohio for over 60 years and worked & retired from Columbus AT&T Bell Labs after more than 30 years. She was a member of The Jersey Presbyterian Church.
Survived by son Jack M. Reis (Cassandra), Oklahoma City, OK and Pamela S. Reis (Douglas (d)) Hofmann, Hebron, OH; sister Barbara Hooper Heckart of Yellow Springs, OH; brother William Hooper of Florida; brother Gene Hooper (d) of Columbus, OH; 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Birdie was known as being quick humored. She loved to play the piano & sing, ride motorcycles, dance, waterski, go to garage sales, play card games, go on cruises and travel the world! She was even a cheerleader in high school!
Birdie passed away on February 27th, 2021 from long time, ongoing health struggles. A celebration of life ceremony will be held on March 14th, 2021, 2 – 5 PM; Pataskala Grace Brethren Church, 3517 Headley’s Mill Road, Pataskala, Ohio, 43062. In lieu of flowers, donations would be welcomed by the Palliative Care/Hospice Society of Mt. Carmel East Hospital, 6001 E. Broad Street, Columbus, OH 43062.